Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.20.

NYSE:BOW opened at $25.60 on Monday. Bowhead Specialty has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

In other news, CEO Stephen Jay Sills acquired 58,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bowhead Specialty news, CEO Stephen Jay Sills acquired 58,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David John Newman acquired 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $545,953.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,643.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 100,839 shares of company stock worth $1,804,361 over the last 90 days.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

