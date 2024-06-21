BP’s (BP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.26) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.48) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.35) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 632.14 ($8.03).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 470.50 ($5.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,084.53, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 495.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 481.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.62. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 441.05 ($5.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 562.30 ($7.14).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 5,348.84%.

In related news, insider Hina Nagarajan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($29,224.90). In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £372.24 ($472.99). Also, insider Hina Nagarajan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($29,224.90). Insiders have bought a total of 5,084 shares of company stock worth $2,342,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

