Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $200.11. The company had a trading volume of 176,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

