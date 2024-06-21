Brokerages Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT at $3,902.54

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,902.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

BKNG stock opened at $3,972.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,696.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,591.37. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,605.00 and a 52-week high of $4,004.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

