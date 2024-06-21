Brokers Set Expectations for Immunovant, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Immunovant in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($2.10) per share.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IMVT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Immunovant stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the first quarter worth $2,599,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,862,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,163,000 after buying an additional 259,481 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 52,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 34.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,882,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,830,000 after acquiring an additional 484,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $119,845.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 355,414 shares in the company, valued at $10,538,025.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $149,882.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,891,350.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $119,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 355,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,025.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,948 shares of company stock worth $2,936,889 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

