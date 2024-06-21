Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 645.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,814,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,677,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,104,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,900,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,288,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DCOR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.60. 181,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,320. The firm has a market cap of $488.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

