Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Invests $39,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,951,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,608 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,140 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,482 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,118,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,681,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. 432,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,114. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 87.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

