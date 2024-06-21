Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,912,615 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 279% from the previous session’s volume of 2,879,045 shares.The stock last traded at $40.53 and had previously closed at $40.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Brookfield Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,800,000. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $9,868,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $754,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $614,104,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $4,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

