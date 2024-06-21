Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Buys 811 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.1 %

PFE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,643,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,938,988. The company has a market capitalization of $157.30 billion, a PE ratio of -462.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $38.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

