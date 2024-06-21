Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.26. The stock had a trading volume of 743,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,094. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.21.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

