Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $33,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emprise Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.81. 565,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,346. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.15 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

