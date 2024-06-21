Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 280 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in State Street by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,624,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,677,000 after buying an additional 180,093 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in State Street by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,658,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,405,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in State Street by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after buying an additional 537,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in State Street by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,243,000 after buying an additional 79,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,343,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,508,000 after purchasing an additional 129,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of STT stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.18. The stock had a trading volume of 280,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,025. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.69. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

