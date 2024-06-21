BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA) Insider Buys £6,000 in Stock

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) insider Graham Duncan purchased 100,000 shares of BSF Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,623.89).
BSF Enterprise Stock Performance
BSF Enterprise stock opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.07) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of £5.43 million, a PE ratio of -262.50 and a beta of 1.78. BSF Enterprise Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 14.84 ($0.19).
BSF Enterprise Company Profile
