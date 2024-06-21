BTIG Research Cuts Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Price Target to $5.00

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut Ovid Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OVID

Ovid Therapeutics Trading Down 11.0 %

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.