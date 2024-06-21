Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

CABA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.44.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $8.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.47. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth $147,000.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

