Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX) Shares Down 3.3%

Callinex Mines Inc. (CVE:CNX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.47. 2,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 14,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

Callinex Mines Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.06.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,795 square hectare and 77 contiguous mineral claims situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

