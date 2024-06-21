Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,711,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,148,000 after acquiring an additional 162,569 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,422,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,558,000 after acquiring an additional 869,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,300,000 after acquiring an additional 428,310 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,551,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,597,000 after acquiring an additional 28,224 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

CCJ traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $51.52. The company had a trading volume of 973,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,170. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.90 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

