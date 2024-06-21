Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sells C$2,004,468.75 in Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total transaction of C$2,004,468.75.
Cameco Trading Down 0.1 %
TSE CCO traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$71.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of C$38.64 and a 52 week high of C$76.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.46. The stock has a market cap of C$31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.
Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.32). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of C$634.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.4911413 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Cameco
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Gilead Sciences Stock Surges on HIV Treatment Trial Success
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.