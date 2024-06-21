Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sells C$2,004,468.75 in Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total transaction of C$2,004,468.75.

Cameco Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE CCO traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$71.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of C$38.64 and a 52 week high of C$76.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.46. The stock has a market cap of C$31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.32). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of C$634.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.4911413 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCO. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.