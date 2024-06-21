Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

LIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Life360 in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Life360 to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LIF traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $31.00. 61,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,400. Life360 has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

