Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWB shares. CIBC cut Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$55.80 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. In other news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson purchased 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$42.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.01. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$23.21 and a 1-year high of C$44.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

