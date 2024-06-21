Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $8.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,328,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,662. The company has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a PE ratio of 706.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.57. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $394.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,742 shares of company stock worth $57,672,688. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

