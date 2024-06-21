Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $140.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $144.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $632.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.