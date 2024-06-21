Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROIV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.90.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 25.24 and a quick ratio of 25.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 165,040.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

