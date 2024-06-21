Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROIV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.90.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 165,040.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
