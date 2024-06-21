Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Cybin (NYSE:CYBN)

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cybin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,041,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cybin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,770,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cybin in the first quarter worth $930,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cybin in the first quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.
Cybin Inc is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.
