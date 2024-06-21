Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Cybin (NYSE:CYBN)

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Cybin Stock Down 4.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cybin

CYBN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,426,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,688. Cybin has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $104.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cybin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,041,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cybin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,770,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cybin in the first quarter worth $930,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cybin in the first quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

