Cartesi Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Cartesi token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $137.52 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,790,767 tokens. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi (CTSI) is a utility token for the Cartesi platform, which aims to solve scalability and high costs in blockchain development. It brings mainstream programming tools to decentralized applications (DApps). CTSI is used as a crypto fuel for Noether, Cartesi’s side-chain for temporary data availability, and in the network’s staking mechanism. Cartesi is built around a Decentralized Computational Oracle, executing complex computations off-chain while maintaining security. CTSI incentivizes and rewards developers who build and deploy DApps on the Cartesi platform. Cartesi was co-founded by Erick de Moura, Augusto Teixeira, Colin Steil, and Diego Nehab. Erick de Moura is the CEO of Cartesi.”

