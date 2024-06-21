CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Director Sells $1,962,979.20 in Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) Director Karen Kochevar sold 20,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $1,962,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CAVA Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $92.24 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $97.64. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion and a PE ratio of 224.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.85.
CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CAVA Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CAVA Group by 190.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CAVA Group
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.
