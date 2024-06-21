CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Director Sells $1,962,979.20 in Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) Director Karen Kochevar sold 20,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $1,962,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $92.24 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $97.64. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion and a PE ratio of 224.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.85.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAVA Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CAVA Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CAVA Group by 190.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.