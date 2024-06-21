Centene (NYSE:CNC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,482,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,974. Centene has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average is $75.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

