Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up to $8.86

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.86, but opened at $9.09. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 12,800 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $607,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,018,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 117,368 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,830,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 580,500 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,092,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

