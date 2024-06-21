Centrifuge (CFG) Price Hits $0.46

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $27.59 million and $2.57 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 548,199,544 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 548,162,887 with 494,477,096 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.50279728 USD and is up 22.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,117,542.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

