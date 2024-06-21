Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IPSC. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.44. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,742.41% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Century Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 256,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 618,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 293,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 192,915 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

