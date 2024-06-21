Chandra Henry Sells 19,300 Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) Director Chandra Henry sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total value of C$136,070.79.

Chandra Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Chandra Henry sold 20,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.86, for a total value of C$157,200.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Chandra Henry sold 10,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$76,968.00.

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,485. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.01. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.88 and a 12-month high of C$8.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Headwater Exploration Announces Dividend

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$134.03 million for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 36.47%. Analysts expect that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.7362525 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HWX

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.