Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Price Performance

Shares of CHEK opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.44. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

