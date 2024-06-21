Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.72) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHG. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 345 ($4.38) to GBX 338 ($4.29) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 415 ($5.27) to GBX 460 ($5.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Chemring Group Price Performance

Chemring Group Cuts Dividend

CHG opened at GBX 382.50 ($4.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2,942.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 379.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 360.16. Chemring Group has a 1 year low of GBX 258 ($3.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 412.14 ($5.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,384.62%.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

