Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$418.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$437.40 million.

