Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives $71.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, WBB Securities reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

CDTX stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 8,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $324,701.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

