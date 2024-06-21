CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a report released on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

CMS Energy stock opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 117,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

