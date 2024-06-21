Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.
Co-Diagnostics Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.85. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 582.36% and a negative return on equity of 42.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Co-Diagnostics
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.