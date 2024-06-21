Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.070–0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $337.1 million-$350.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $339.0 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.07) EPS.

Cognyte Software Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.05 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

CGNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

