Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $305.48 and last traded at $306.65. 62,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 357,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.46 and its 200-day moving average is $273.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,254,000 after purchasing an additional 451,852 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,924,000 after purchasing an additional 240,466 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 425,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $81,299,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.