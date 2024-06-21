Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC opened at $52.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.22. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $2,066,547.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

