Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.05.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYH
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems
Community Health Systems Stock Performance
Shares of CYH stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.51.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Community Health Systems Company Profile
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Community Health Systems
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.