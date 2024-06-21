Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,881,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after buying an additional 480,481 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $469,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,239,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after acquiring an additional 879,784 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.