Comparing Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A N/A Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -105.70% -48.01%

Volatility & Risk

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 5.82, suggesting that its stock price is 482% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mullen Automotive and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $370,000.00 82.34 -$972.26 million N/A N/A Faraday Future Intelligent Electric $780,000.00 230.35 -$431.74 million ($128.95) 0.00

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Summary

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric beats Mullen Automotive on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

