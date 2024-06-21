Comparing First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) & American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.3% of First Horizon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Horizon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

First Horizon has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bank has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon $5.03 billion 1.60 $897.00 million $1.43 10.26 American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares First Horizon and American Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Dividends

First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Horizon pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares First Horizon and American Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon 16.07% 8.96% 0.92% American Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for First Horizon and American Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon 0 4 8 1 2.77 American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Horizon currently has a consensus price target of $16.62, indicating a potential upside of 13.26%. Given First Horizon’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Horizon is more favorable than American Bank.

Summary

First Horizon beats American Bank on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. The company also accepts deposits; provides underwriting services for bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities by financial subsidiaries; sells loans and derivatives; financial planning; and offers investment and financial advisory services. In addition, it offers mortgage banking; loan syndications; brokerage services; commercial and business banking for business enterprises, consumer banking, and private client and wealth management services; capital markets, professional commercial real estate, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, franchise and equipment finance, tax credit finance, energy and healthcare finance, asset management, and corporate and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides transaction processing services including check clearing services and remittance processing, credit cards, investment, and sale of mutual fund and retail insurances, as well as trust, fiduciary, and agency services. First Horizon Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

