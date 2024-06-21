Comparing Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sow Good and Vital Farms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vital Farms 0 3 4 0 2.57

Sow Good presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.29%. Vital Farms has a consensus target price of $34.40, indicating a potential downside of 16.87%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Vital Farms.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sow Good has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Farms has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Vital Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of Vital Farms shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Vital Farms’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million 13.40 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -60.68 Vital Farms $471.86 million 3.70 $25.57 million $0.85 48.68

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vital Farms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Vital Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Vital Farms 7.48% 19.58% 14.10%

Summary

Vital Farms beats Sow Good on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

