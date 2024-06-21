Compass Financial Group INC SD Acquires 115 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 147,945 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,207,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,424 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 750,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 651,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,187,000 after purchasing an additional 49,710 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 494,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period.

VBR stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.11. The company had a trading volume of 244,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,814. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

