Compass Financial Group INC SD Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 22,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $184.77. 691,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $185.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.30.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

