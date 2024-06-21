Compass Financial Group INC SD Purchases 245 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.0% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 197,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.77. 25,382,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,156,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $270.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,465. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

