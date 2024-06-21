Concordium (CCD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $28.56 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, Concordium has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $28.56 million and $1.09 million worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,224,600,446 coins and its circulating supply is 9,632,455,278 coins. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars.

