Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,886,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 1,089,065 shares.The stock last traded at $3.00 and had previously closed at $3.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Conduent in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $640.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conduent news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $132,378,195.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Conduent by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 44,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conduent by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,813,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 393,334 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Conduent by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

