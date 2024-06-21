Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.2% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.47. 1,274,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,950,732. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

